St Dominic’s Priory pupils bring ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to life
By Brandon Nel - 06 May 2023
A tale as old as time was reinvigorated when aspiring actors from St Dominic’s Priory graced the school’s stage this week, performing their rendition of Beauty and the Beast.
Brought to life by a cast of talented performers, the production tells the enchanting tale of Belle, a young woman who finds herself trapped in a castle with a fearsome beast...
St Dominic’s Priory pupils bring ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to life
A tale as old as time was reinvigorated when aspiring actors from St Dominic’s Priory graced the school’s stage this week, performing their rendition of Beauty and the Beast.
Brought to life by a cast of talented performers, the production tells the enchanting tale of Belle, a young woman who finds herself trapped in a castle with a fearsome beast...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend