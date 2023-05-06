×

Your Weekend

NMU students blockade entrance to protest about transport, accommodation funding

By Brandon Nel - 06 May 2023

Nelson Mandela University management were locked in a meeting with students on Friday afternoon after a protest erupted at the university’s south campus earlier in the day.

The students were protesting about alleged undisbursed transport allowances and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) accommodation cap...

