NMU students blockade entrance to protest about transport, accommodation funding
By Brandon Nel - 06 May 2023
Nelson Mandela University management were locked in a meeting with students on Friday afternoon after a protest erupted at the university’s south campus earlier in the day.
The students were protesting about alleged undisbursed transport allowances and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) accommodation cap...
