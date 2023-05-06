Jendamark claims another top title at Africa Tech Week Awards

Jendamark Automation added another feather to its future forward hat, after claiming the title of technology innovation of the year for its Odin Manufacturing software at the Africa Tech Week Awards in Cape Town on Thursday.
The award is the second for Jendamark, after it was named technology company of the year at the 2022 ceremony.
Innovations director Yanesh Naidoo said the award, judged by an independent panel, served as confirmation that the manufacturing technology developed by Jendamark met a real need for small to medium enterprises.
“Last year, the award was about our company, this time it’s for our products, so it’s a huge win for us,” Naidoo said.
For SA and Africa to prosper, he said, a focus on building a strong manufacturing-based economy was required.
“That’s why we developed Odin Manufacturing — to help digitise and improve production efficiencies, and create opportunities for the huge human capital we have in our country and the continent.”
Jendamark’s Odin Education division, which creates the tech infrastructure to bridge the digital divide in underprivileged schools, was also named a finalist in the ed-tech category.
Odin Manufacturing division works to integrate 4IR technologies by developing digitisation solutions for any production facility, while Odin Education is aimed at reimagining education.
It has subsequently developed an ed-tech ecosystem which is being deployed in underprivileged schools in both rural and urban communities across Southern Africa.
“Though they may seem unconnected, we created Odin Education to help transform the education sector, so that young South Africans can be ready to take on this manufacturing challenge amid the rapidly accelerating pace of Industry 4.0 technologies,” Naidoo said.
Jendamark Automation meanwhile designs and builds world-class assembly lines and special-purpose machines for the global automotive manufacturing sector specialising in powertrain, catalytic converter, and electric vehicle power assembly.
HeraldLIVE
