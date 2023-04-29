Two Jendamark divisions up for Africa Tech Week Awards
By Weekend Post Reporter - 29 April 2023
Gqeberha-based Jendamark Automation’s locally developed technologies have been recognised for a second consecutive year by the upcoming Africa Tech Week Awards, with two of its divisions reaching the finals in this year’s competition.
Last year, Jendamark was named technology company of the year, and will be looking to add a second accolade for its Odin Manufacturing software — this time in the technology innovation category — at the awards ceremony in Cape Town on May 4...
