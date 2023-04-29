Turn a fresh page at Bathurst Book Fair

A lively speaker programme headlines a variety of attractions at Sunday’s Bathurst Book Fair, along with a songwriting mini-workshop for youngsters wanting to explore their musical talent.
The Pig and Whistle lounge is venue for the speaker programme, which starts at 9am with a sprint-writing mini-workshop to get the creative juices flowing.
It will be facilitated by Charl Durand of the Sunshine Coast Writers’ Group.
Historian, author and publisher David Hilton-Barber will be in conversation with author and photojournalist Marion Whitehead about biographies and why they are perennial favourites with the reading public.
Taking a peep into the South African zeitgeist through the lens of our literature will be a lively panel discussion hosted by Rhodes emeritus professor Monty Roodt.
Popular speaker Dean Allen will be back with a sporting topic: It’s not just cricket! The history and politics of sport in SA.
The day’s programme concludes with an open mic poetry reading event, chaired by poets Mangaliso Buzani and Rob Berold, both of the Creative Writing Programme at Rhodes University.
The entrance fee for the talks is R20 a person, or R50 for three or more talks, with no charge for pupils.
Kids’ Corner on the Bathurst Village Green will kick off with story time for little ones at 9.30am, with an appearance by author Mary Riley and her famous alpacas.
Local musician Anthony Caplan’s mini-workshop for budding young songwriters starts at 11.30am and will focus on lyric writing.
Participants are encouraged to bring their instruments along if they play one. Cost is R100 per child.
Bathurst is horse country and Sabrina Dean will bring her ponies to the fair to offer rides to youngsters.
Another exciting new attraction is a walking quiz with a literary theme organised by Historic Bathurst’s Nick Cowley.
Aspirant writers wanting to hone their skills can win a raffle for a writing course worth R5,500 with published author Judy Barnes.
Learn the secrets necessary to help you be successful in short stories, magazine articles and novels.
Then there is the ultra-short short story competition that will challenge wordsmiths to tell a story that teases, intrigues and grips readers in just 18 words.
As always, there will be book bargains galore, from rare collector’s finds to trashy, “preloved” softcovers and brand new volumes.
Collectable comics, ephemera and vintage vinyl will also feature.
• An extra piggyback event is a one-day writers’ workshop on Saturday with Roodt, author of the Bernie Bernard crime thriller series, and Whitehead.
Places are limited and the fee of R450 includes refreshments and a finger lunch. Book via 083-232- 6646.
HeraldLIVE
Turn a fresh page at Bathurst Book Fair
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
