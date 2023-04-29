Surgeon hit with R2m damages order
Scathing judgment handed down against Bay specialist over botched surgery which nearly kills patient
A popular Nelson Mandela Bay surgeon, who was dragged to court after performing a botched surgery on a woman who nearly died, has been ordered to cough up more than R2m in damages.
While the woman was left with permanent scars and internal injuries, in a scathing judgment this week, Dr Nico van Niekerk was found to have acted negligently. ..
Court reporter
