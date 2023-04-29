×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Step in to world of fantasy at Little Theatre

‘Dream: An Underrated Revue’ packs a punch as it navigates through Disney and DreamWorks animated and live-action films

Premium
29 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Bringing together a host of local talent while showcasing singing and dancing skills, CG Productions’ Dream: An Underrated Revue, is alive with enthusiasm. 

The first production of the fledgling theatre company, the show packs a punch as it navigates through several much-loved Disney and DreamWorks animated and live-action films by presenting different songs not always well known to the audience.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day

Most Read