Step in to world of fantasy at Little Theatre
‘Dream: An Underrated Revue’ packs a punch as it navigates through Disney and DreamWorks animated and live-action films
Bringing together a host of local talent while showcasing singing and dancing skills, CG Productions’ Dream: An Underrated Revue, is alive with enthusiasm.
The first production of the fledgling theatre company, the show packs a punch as it navigates through several much-loved Disney and DreamWorks animated and live-action films by presenting different songs not always well known to the audience. ..
Court reporter
