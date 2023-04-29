Nomgcobo overcomes tumour, amputation to achieve qualification
By Weekend Post Reporter - 29 April 2023
In 2021, when Nomgcobo Deppa started her advanced diploma in quality management, her second qualification at Nelson Mandela University, she never would have guessed what a turbulent journey lay ahead for her and her road to graduation.
In the same year, Deppa, 37, started experiencing severe pain in her hip but the initial scans failed to yield a diagnosis...
