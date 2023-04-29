Music festival could be life-changing event

The fields — and not the hills — will be alive with the sound of music this weekend, the Gelvandale Cricket Fields in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas, that is.
For the first time, the Northern GEMS Music Festival will be hosted on Saturday, one of many initiatives geared towards making a difference in the community.
Hosted by ZL Entertainment and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the line-up includes rapper Early B, Idols top six contestant Bevin Samuels and popular male trio Chapter Three.
And while the entertainment is most welcome, this festival is about so much more than dancing and singing.
ZL Entertainment’s Lana Nel referred to it as “a festival of hope”.
“If I drive in my area, all I see are youngsters sitting on corners.
“But they all have talents that can be developed and nurtured,” she said.
“The festival is called Northern GEMS because we have many undiscovered gems in the northern areas.
“On the day of the festival, there might be someone who recognises the talent of these gems and provides an opportunity for them to develop their talents.
“Our passion is to create opportunities for young talent.”
Nel’s business partner, Zaakira Allen, said they wanted people from all over the Bay to visit the festival, hoping that it might change the preconceived ideas people have about the gang-ridden northern areas.
“In everything we do, we must try to change the narrative.
“Not everyone is a gangster or a criminal.”
And while it is important to change that narrative for those from outside the northern areas, it is even more important to change the mindset of those living in this vast section of the Bay and think that this is their lot that they are more than a gangland.
That the good people living there who make an honest living by far outnumber the gangsters and criminals.
The organisers have promised an event to remember.
And we hope it is memorable beyond the 12 hours of music.
That it is remembered — by even just one person — as the day they were either spotted as new talent, changing the course of their life, or that the day inspired them to make a life-changing decision.
HeraldLIVE
Music festival could be life-changing event
None
Image: FILE
The fields — and not the hills — will be alive with the sound of music this weekend, the Gelvandale Cricket Fields in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas, that is.
For the first time, the Northern GEMS Music Festival will be hosted on Saturday, one of many initiatives geared towards making a difference in the community.
Hosted by ZL Entertainment and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the line-up includes rapper Early B, Idols top six contestant Bevin Samuels and popular male trio Chapter Three.
And while the entertainment is most welcome, this festival is about so much more than dancing and singing.
ZL Entertainment’s Lana Nel referred to it as “a festival of hope”.
“If I drive in my area, all I see are youngsters sitting on corners.
“But they all have talents that can be developed and nurtured,” she said.
“The festival is called Northern GEMS because we have many undiscovered gems in the northern areas.
“On the day of the festival, there might be someone who recognises the talent of these gems and provides an opportunity for them to develop their talents.
“Our passion is to create opportunities for young talent.”
Nel’s business partner, Zaakira Allen, said they wanted people from all over the Bay to visit the festival, hoping that it might change the preconceived ideas people have about the gang-ridden northern areas.
“In everything we do, we must try to change the narrative.
“Not everyone is a gangster or a criminal.”
And while it is important to change that narrative for those from outside the northern areas, it is even more important to change the mindset of those living in this vast section of the Bay and think that this is their lot that they are more than a gangland.
That the good people living there who make an honest living by far outnumber the gangsters and criminals.
The organisers have promised an event to remember.
And we hope it is memorable beyond the 12 hours of music.
That it is remembered — by even just one person — as the day they were either spotted as new talent, changing the course of their life, or that the day inspired them to make a life-changing decision.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend