×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Historian thrills Plett audience with his retelling of Battle of Isandlwana

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 29 April 2023

The Van Plettenberg Historical Society gathered at Plettenberg Bay Angling Club on Thursday where André Rattray revisited the history of the Battle of Isandlwana.

The Freedom Day event sought to inform, educate and celebrate the victory of the Zulu warriors who emerged victorious after fighting the invading British forces in 1879...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day

Most Read