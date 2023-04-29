Court blocks bid for more details on Bay kidnapping investigation
State clutching at straws, defence attorney argues during bail application
An application for the magistrate to call the investigating officer to the stand to give further insight into the investigation of the kidnapping of Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius was dismissed in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday.
The application was filed on Wednesday after state prosecutor Benedict Wilson read an affidavit by investigating officer Colonel Kanna Swanepoel into the record as the state opposed the bail applications of alleged kidnappers Xolisile Rawutini and Xolani Kafile...
News reporter
