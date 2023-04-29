ANC has doubts over offering mayoral post to Northern Alliance
Party keen to take up critical positions if new Bay coalition government is formed
If the parties gunning to unseat mayor Retief Odendaal are successful, the ANC has revealed in a report that it is not fully in support of the Northern Alliance (NA) taking mayorship.
Negotiations for the formation of a new coalition government that hopes to rule in the Bay are still open between the ANC and its prospective coalition partners, with the party pronouncing its decision to take up critical positions such as the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker. ..
ANC has doubts over offering mayoral post to Northern Alliance
Party keen to take up critical positions if new Bay coalition government is formed
Senior Politics Reporter
If the parties gunning to unseat mayor Retief Odendaal are successful, the ANC has revealed in a report that it is not fully in support of the Northern Alliance (NA) taking mayorship.
Negotiations for the formation of a new coalition government that hopes to rule in the Bay are still open between the ANC and its prospective coalition partners, with the party pronouncing its decision to take up critical positions such as the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend