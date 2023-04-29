×

ANC has doubts over offering mayoral post to Northern Alliance

Party keen to take up critical positions if new Bay coalition government is formed

29 April 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

If the parties gunning to unseat mayor Retief Odendaal are successful, the ANC has revealed in a report that it is not fully in support of the Northern Alliance (NA) taking mayorship.

Negotiations for the formation of a new coalition government that hopes to rule in the Bay are still open between the ANC and its prospective coalition partners, with the party pronouncing its decision to take up critical positions such as the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker. ..

