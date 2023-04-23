Nelson Mandela Bay magician globe-trots to ‘Got Talent All Stars’ stage
Brendon Peel and Li Lau poised to unleash ‘mind-blowing magic mixed with extreme danger’ in Madrid
From performing acts of magic and illusion as a youngster to showcasing his talent across the globe, Gqeberha-born magician Brendon Peel is heading to even greater heights when he takes to the Got Talent All Stars stage.
Peel, 30, of Summerstrand, and his good friend and onstage partner Li Lau are gearing up for the performance of their lives in Madrid tonight when they treat the Got Talent judges and a live audience to some “mind-blowing magic and illusion mixed with extreme danger”. ..
Nelson Mandela Bay magician globe-trots to ‘Got Talent All Stars’ stage
Brendon Peel and Li Lau poised to unleash ‘mind-blowing magic mixed with extreme danger’ in Madrid
Court reporter
From performing acts of magic and illusion as a youngster to showcasing his talent across the globe, Gqeberha-born magician Brendon Peel is heading to even greater heights when he takes to the Got Talent All Stars stage.
Peel, 30, of Summerstrand, and his good friend and onstage partner Li Lau are gearing up for the performance of their lives in Madrid tonight when they treat the Got Talent judges and a live audience to some “mind-blowing magic and illusion mixed with extreme danger”. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend