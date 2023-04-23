Black, gold and beautiful
Dutch ex-sprinter Raymond Heerenveen revisits Bay — 48 years after competing in international athletics meeting during apartheid
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 23 April 2023
When 23-year-old sprint star Raymond Heerenveen came to Port Elizabeth — now Gqeberha — 48 years ago, his wife, Elly, sowed two badges on his Dutch national athletics team tracksuit.
“Black is Beautiful” said one, and the other: “Let My People Go — Exodus 6 vs 10-11”...
Black, gold and beautiful
Dutch ex-sprinter Raymond Heerenveen revisits Bay — 48 years after competing in international athletics meeting during apartheid
When 23-year-old sprint star Raymond Heerenveen came to Port Elizabeth — now Gqeberha — 48 years ago, his wife, Elly, sowed two badges on his Dutch national athletics team tracksuit.
“Black is Beautiful” said one, and the other: “Let My People Go — Exodus 6 vs 10-11”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend