Black, gold and beautiful

Dutch ex-sprinter Raymond Heerenveen revisits Bay — 48 years after competing in international athletics meeting during apartheid

By Guy Rogers - 23 April 2023

When 23-year-old sprint star Raymond Heerenveen came to Port Elizabeth — now Gqeberha — 48 years ago, his wife, Elly, sowed two badges on his Dutch national athletics team tracksuit.

“Black is Beautiful” said one, and the other: “Let My People Go — Exodus 6 vs 10-11”...

