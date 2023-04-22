UDM parts ways with Ndoyana, removes him as political appointee

Former Nelson Mandela Bay corporate services boss Mod Ndoyana will be removed as a UDM political appointee in the office of the mayor.
This comes after a letter was sent to mayor Retief Odendaal on Thursday by UDM provincial and regional communications manager Yongama Zigebe.
Ndoyana was a UDM member but in Zigebe’s letter, he said the party had parted ways with him.
“This serves as a notice of termination of employment services of Ndoyana with immediate effect,” he said.
“The UDM and Ndoyana have parted ways, and confidence and relations are broken.”
Zigebe, when contacted, said: “I do not see why this is newsworthy.”
Ndoyana said the letter did not give a reason for the termination and he did not know why either.
“I have responded to them.
“I won’t be challenging any expulsion.
“I don’t know where the decision comes from.
“I don’t have any interest to ask for the reason.
“They took a decision,” he said.
“I don’t want to waste my efforts challenging that.”
Ndoyana was first appointed as former deputy mayor Luxolo Namette’s strategic adviser in 2021, a move insiders at the time said had shocked many coalition partners, when told of his return.
Ndoyana was appointed corporate services executive director in 2013.
However, his record while acting in the same post before was tainted.
He then presented a CV to the council without a matric certificate.
He still received 54 votes against the 52 who opposed him, leaving him to secure the R1.6m-a-year position.
Some councillors abstained.
In July 2015, the council decided to initiate a complex disciplinary process against Ndoyana and his human settlements counterpart, Lindile Petuna.
Ndoyana was suspended that same month on a raft of charges, including irregularities, gross negligence, dishonesty and misleading council.
He was fired in December 2016, but referred the case to the bargaining council, citing unfair dismissal.
Ndoyana also filed a labour court application wanting his dismissal declared procedurally and substantively unfair, arguing that he should be reinstated.
It is unclear what the outcome of the court application was.
But shortly after his appointment as a strategic adviser in 2021, he said the municipality had cleared him of all the allegations.
“A full report on the settlement agreement was tabled in council ... where council resolved to drop all allegations against me.”
