‘Jonga’ Oudtshoorn with your very own guide

Image: SUPPLIED
Oudtshoorn is known as the ostrich capital of the world, it is part of the Klein Karoo, but it is also classified as belonging to the greater Garden Route area and now’s the perfect time to visit this charming little town that the perishing heat is waning — that leaves have donned their gold and orange autumn colours.
And what better way to explore Oudtshoorn than with Stephen Muller who knows this area, the history, the stories and the secrets like the back of his hand.
“Jonga”, the name of Stephen’s guided-tour company, means see in isiXhosa and this is exactly what you will do with him.
Of the international tourists who fly to Cape Town, about 80% visit the Garden Route and this includes Oudtshoorn.
There has been a big comeback since Covid-19 with Germans, Dutch, English and American visitors, and even some Russians and Ukraine tourists exploring here.
February was a bumper month for Oudtshoorn tourism and the town, Stephen says.
There are three main attractions for tourists visiting Oudtshoorn and that’s ostriches, the Cango Caves, but also the town and of course driving the beautiful Swartberg Pass.
My first impression of Oudtshoorn was that this is really a pretty little town.
Is it pristine, the pavements spotless and it seems largely to have escaped the grips of urban decay.
But I never knew about the rich history of this area and the impact this little town had on SA and world fashion during the zenith of the ostrich boom; the first one from the mid-1800s to 1890, and then the second boom in 1900 until the World War 1.
Before the ostrich feather boom, this was a very poor town called the “veldskoen dorp”, Stephen explains.
Image: SUPPLIED
Having farmed ostriches himself for 36 years, he knows all too well about the industry and these birds.
“High cost and high maintenance, farming them can make or break you,” he says.
One of the most famous (now-retired) ostrich farmers in this area maintains there are 99 tricks to farming ostriches and farmers know only three or four of them, they are this finicky to look after.
In the heydays of the ostrich feather boom, when they were sought after as a fashion accessory in Europe and Britain, a kilogram of feathers was literally worth its weight in gold; before the boom ended in 1914, the income from feathers from two male birds could pay for a Model T Ford, and was the equivalent of a teacher’s annual income.
Ostriches are still sought after for their feathers which go to the Rio Carnival every year and to international fashion houses, but in negligible quantities compared to then.
But the skin is used for very durable, soft leather from shoes to exquisite handbags while the meat is low in fat, tasty enough and eaten by those who watch their cholesterol.
Nowadays the only feathers you are going to buy in Oudtshoorn are from the broom-sellers — and I learn a secret. Apparently feathers and dust have opposite ions, which is why a duster made from ostrich plumes takes cleaning to a whole new level.
The ostrich handbags have exorbitant prices aimed at overseas tourists, but there is a reason for this: Ostriches fight and kick each other with formidable toes and this damages their skin, so though it’s a big bird, to get a large enough undamaged piece of leather for just one handbag sometimes takes a whole bird’s skin.
For me seeing these huge birds up close was a highlight of the visit, though I nearly lost an earring to a curious ostrich.
Ask to go on a tour of an ostrich farm and learn all about these crazy looking birds which have a brain smaller than that big beady eye. There are actually three kinds of ostrich, a Kenyan, SA and Zimbabwean version.
Image: SAFARI OSTRICH FARM
