SA’s Roland Schoeman marks epic comeback in Gqeberha
Olympian, now 42, loves competitive swimming too much to give it up just yet
After a seven-year hiatus from national contention, four-time SA Olympian Roland Schoeman was thrilled to be back in the pool as he aims to put the disappointment of his last SA National Swimming Champs in 2016 behind him.
The excitement was palpable as Schoeman, at 42, donned his cap and goggles at the SA National Swimming Champs in Gqeberha. ..
Reporter
