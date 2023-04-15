Railway lines new hunting ground for Nelson Mandela Bay metal thieves
If it is metal, it is fair game.
This seems to be the latest trend in some of Gqeberha’s coastal suburbs as criminals are no longer satisfied with only stealing electrical cables, but have started to target metal fencing at the South End and Forest Hill cemeteries, as well as stretches of old railway lines running through the bushy areas...
Railway lines new hunting ground for Nelson Mandela Bay metal thieves
News reporter
If it is metal, it is fair game.
This seems to be the latest trend in some of Gqeberha’s coastal suburbs as criminals are no longer satisfied with only stealing electrical cables, but have started to target metal fencing at the South End and Forest Hill cemeteries, as well as stretches of old railway lines running through the bushy areas...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend