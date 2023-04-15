Purification technology brings clean water to Kariega school
A Kariega school has been given a lifeline to fend off the ongoing drought, after the Kusini Water Champions stepped in to assist the more than 1,200 pupils with a tangible solution for the future.
A team from the programme completed the installation of a water treatment system at Dalrose Primary School in Rosedale on Friday...
Purification technology brings clean water to Kariega school
General Reporter
A Kariega school has been given a lifeline to fend off the ongoing drought, after the Kusini Water Champions stepped in to assist the more than 1,200 pupils with a tangible solution for the future.
A team from the programme completed the installation of a water treatment system at Dalrose Primary School in Rosedale on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend