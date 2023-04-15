High-mast solar lights pilot programme introduced
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is forging ahead to keep cables out of the reach of thieves through its R3.5m high-mast solar lights pilot programme.
After years of battling vandalism and theft of infrastructure that cost the city upwards of R23m last year, electricity and energy political head Lance Grootboom was in Stanford Road this week to oversee the start of a process to install 20 high-mast lights along the busy street...
