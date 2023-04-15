×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Gqeberha’s Rula eyes vacant EC flyweight title

Young female boxer confident she will triumph in third meeting with Mthatha’s Ntunja

Premium
15 April 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Caiph Camps’ female boxer Owethu Rula is confident she will be crowned the new Eastern Cape  flyweight champion come Sunday.

The 24-year-old Gqeberha boxer will take on Emihle Ntunja for the vacant provincial title in a Kumanzi Phantsi Boxing Tournament on Sunday at the Wells Estate Multipurpose Centre. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read