Gqeberha’s Rula eyes vacant EC flyweight title
Young female boxer confident she will triumph in third meeting with Mthatha’s Ntunja
Caiph Camps’ female boxer Owethu Rula is confident she will be crowned the new Eastern Cape flyweight champion come Sunday.
The 24-year-old Gqeberha boxer will take on Emihle Ntunja for the vacant provincial title in a Kumanzi Phantsi Boxing Tournament on Sunday at the Wells Estate Multipurpose Centre. ..
Soccer reporter
