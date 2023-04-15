Gqeberha lawyer’s woes deepen
Fresh allegations of misconduct and falsifying a proof of payment levelled against Du-Wayne Stoltz
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 15 April 2023
Embattled Gqeberha attorney Du-Wayne Stoltz is facing further scrutiny, this time over a slew of allegations relating to misconduct and falsifying a proof of payment.
This comes hot on the heels of a complaint lodged with the Legal Practice Council (LPC) accusing Stoltz of allegedly operating law firm Nolands Law without a licence. ..
