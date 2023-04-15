×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Gqeberha lawyer’s woes deepen

Fresh allegations of misconduct and falsifying a proof of payment levelled against Du-Wayne Stoltz

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 15 April 2023

Embattled Gqeberha attorney Du-Wayne Stoltz is facing further scrutiny, this time over a slew of allegations relating to misconduct and falsifying a proof of payment. 

This comes hot on the heels of a complaint lodged with the Legal Practice Council (LPC) accusing Stoltz of allegedly operating law firm Nolands Law without a licence. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read