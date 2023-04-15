×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Eastern Cape ANCYL under pressure to hold provincial congress

National task team wants structures in four provinces to convene gatherings by June 1

15 April 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape is under pressure to hold its provincial congress as the league gears up to hold its national congress on June 30.

Youth league structures in four provinces have yet to hold their provincial congresses...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read