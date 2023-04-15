Eastern Cape ANCYL under pressure to hold provincial congress
National task team wants structures in four provinces to convene gatherings by June 1
The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape is under pressure to hold its provincial congress as the league gears up to hold its national congress on June 30.
Youth league structures in four provinces have yet to hold their provincial congresses...
Eastern Cape ANCYL under pressure to hold provincial congress
National task team wants structures in four provinces to convene gatherings by June 1
Senior Politics Reporter
The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape is under pressure to hold its provincial congress as the league gears up to hold its national congress on June 30.
Youth league structures in four provinces have yet to hold their provincial congresses...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend