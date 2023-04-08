×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

New parties gear up for national elections

By Andisa Bonani and Brandon Nel - 08 April 2023

Three of the province’s smaller political parties are hoping to make a big impact in the 2024 general elections and are launching new branches to bolster their presence. 

The Patriotic Alliance, Northern Alliance and ActionSA are all launching leadership structures in Eastern Cape to widen their footprint...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress

Most Read