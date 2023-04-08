Justice delayed yet again for complainant in GBV case
By Devon Koen - 08 April 2023
A Cape Town lawyer has been fighting for almost two years to have her ex-boyfriend stand trial for assault after he allegedly beat her up when she claimed to have caught him cheating.
What had started out as a romantic gesture when Shahied Abader tracked Karin Louis down on Facebook, asking to meet up as they were both from Gelvandale, and he had been in love with her all his life, ended badly when Louis was left battered and bruised. ..
