Plett comes alive with movies, markets and art this weekend
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 07 April 2023
The usually quiet coastal town of Plettenberg Bay is set to be a hub of activity as the region welcomes locals and holidaymakers to its scenic shores for a host of Easter weekend events.
From Barcade bringing guests a variety of goods through their flea market on Saturday to being stuck between deciding to enjoy an Easter cinema at Kay & Monty Vineyards or attending the “Gallery @ Sky Villa” art evening on Sunday, there is something to tickle everyone’s fancy this weekend. ..
Plett comes alive with movies, markets and art this weekend
The usually quiet coastal town of Plettenberg Bay is set to be a hub of activity as the region welcomes locals and holidaymakers to its scenic shores for a host of Easter weekend events.
From Barcade bringing guests a variety of goods through their flea market on Saturday to being stuck between deciding to enjoy an Easter cinema at Kay & Monty Vineyards or attending the “Gallery @ Sky Villa” art evening on Sunday, there is something to tickle everyone’s fancy this weekend. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend