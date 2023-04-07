Life a living hell for church neighbour
Windvogel woman prays for peace and quiet amid battle with Divine Healing Ministries over ‘blaring’ music
By Tshepiso Mametela - 07 April 2023
A sound meter installed on a cellphone, harassment claims and protracted legal action — the war between a Windvogel resident and a church over music allegedly blaring at ungodly hours continues two years on.
The frustrated resident, desperate for peace and quiet, has now escalated her complaint to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal and, should that not work, she has vowed to approach the public protector’s office...
