Final member of Nelson Mandela Bay’s notorious ‘crowbar gang’ arrested
Hawks unit tracks down remaining fugitive in streets of Durban
Premium
By Devon Koen - 07 April 2023
One of five men forming part of the infamous “crowbar group” who allegedly terrorised Nelson Mandela Bay residents through a spate of break-ins over a seven-month period has finally been brought to book.
Sibusiso Majola, 50, who had been on the run for months, was nabbed after members of the Gqeberha-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit traced him to KwaZulu-Natal...
Final member of Nelson Mandela Bay’s notorious ‘crowbar gang’ arrested
Hawks unit tracks down remaining fugitive in streets of Durban
One of five men forming part of the infamous “crowbar group” who allegedly terrorised Nelson Mandela Bay residents through a spate of break-ins over a seven-month period has finally been brought to book.
Sibusiso Majola, 50, who had been on the run for months, was nabbed after members of the Gqeberha-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit traced him to KwaZulu-Natal...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend