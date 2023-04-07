Fifty countries later, mentalist excited to perform on home soil again
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 07 April 2023
At the age of 30, Gqeberha’s most famous mentalist and magician Brendon Peel has visited 50 countries and has a new and exciting project up his sleeve.
Peel, of Summerstrand, will be performing at the Splash Festival among other great acts this Easter weekend...
Fifty countries later, mentalist excited to perform on home soil again
At the age of 30, Gqeberha’s most famous mentalist and magician Brendon Peel has visited 50 countries and has a new and exciting project up his sleeve.
Peel, of Summerstrand, will be performing at the Splash Festival among other great acts this Easter weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend