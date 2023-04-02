We spent the rest of the afternoon playing croquet in the grounds overlooking the sea.
Stunning Seal Point the light in any storm
Catherine Richards answers the call of the foghorn to visit Cape St Francis’s most enchanting establishment yet
If these walls could talk, I wonder what they would say. Would they whisper family secrets about the lightkeeper and his family who occupied this space for generations, or would they tell tales about the shipwrecks just off the coast?
As I ran my fingers across the peeling walls, I had an awareness of the families who had lived here before and the memories they must have made together.
Now it was my family’s turn to make some memories at the Seal Point Lighthouse in Cape St Francis, even if only for a weekend.
My family and I arrived at Cape St Francis on a glorious autumn afternoon recently.
The drive was only about an hour from Gqeberha — just enough time in a car before my sons could start with “Are we there yet?” and close enough for a relaxing weekend away.
There is nothing like a change of scenery to allow one to rewind.
We were greeted by the friendly staff of the recently refurbished Seal Point Lighthouse.
They showed us to our accommodation which was not merely a room, but an entire wing. The West Wing, to be precise.
We have a door from our main room to the lighthouse and on the other side is another wing, called the East Wing.
Both wings are attached to the lighthouse so we were literally staying over in a lighthouse.
The rooms are done up beautifully and creatively, combining vintage, shabby-chic textures with modern tiles, finishes and refurbishments.
The living area has a magnificent leather-bound book which tells the history of the lighthouse and the lightkeepers who had lived there over the generations.
The story goes like this: “The treacherous seas and gnarly coastline of Algoa Bay claimed many sailing vessels, and a solution was needed to protect the interests of the European companies using the popular Southern African trade route.
“On November 21 1871, a company of men, including Captain Perry RN and Lieutenant Taylor RN, headed by Captain Skead, travelled from Port Elizabeth to inspect the Cape St Francis point for a suitable location for a lighthouse.
“After surveying the area for seven days, they chose a spot a few feet above sea level where the iconic lighthouse would see the light of day and guide many vessels safely away from the dangers of local reefs.
“Construction of the lighthouse commenced five years later, on March 17 1876. Building was led by Joseph Flack.
“The lighthouse was built using rocks and materials blasted from local reefs, and cut and dressed on location.
“The lighthouse was completed in 2½ years and rose to a height of 27.75 metres, making it one of the tallest lighthouses in SA.
“To this day it is still the tallest masonry building on the SA coast.
“The lighthouse was lit for the first time on July 4 1878 — 839 days after they started building it.
“Light was produced by a three-wick burner, burning at 15,000 candles, flashing every 20 seconds, with a focal plane of 36 metres above sea level and a range of 28 nautical miles.
“In 1906, a petroleum vapour burner was installed and the lighthouse’s intensity was increased to 120,000 candles, while the flash rate was accelerated to one flash every five seconds.
“In 1931, the petroleum vapour burner made way for a 4kW incandescent electric lamp, powered by diesel electric generators, which produced 2,750,000 candles.
“Today light is produced by a 1.5kW lamp with a range of 28 nautical miles.”
After settling in, we had some delicious homemade bread and butter with some drinks and other treats waiting for us in the kitchen.
We spent the rest of the afternoon playing croquet in the grounds overlooking the sea.
After working up an appetite, we went to Nevermind, the restaurant right next to the Seal Point Lighthouse.
We met the manager, Ashleigh, who made us feel so welcome.
She is a bubbly and warm person, and treats you like an old friend.
She seated us at a perfect spot on the deck overlooking the sea and lighthouse.
As we ate our delicious meal of gourmet hamburgers, calamari and salads, we witnessed a couple getting engaged at the top of the lighthouse.
The couple’s family were all watching from the restaurant and it was wonderful to be a part of their joy.
After dinner, we walked back to the lighthouse and enjoyed some family time before we went to bed.
In our room, we could gaze at the stars through the window in the roof, but it wasn’t long before the sea lulled us all to sleep.
Barp. Barp. Barp.
What on earth is that noise?
I got the fright of my life when it woke me up, but I then discovered it was the foghorn which goes off every day.
No wonder there were earplugs next to your bed!
Miraculously, the rest of the family slept through it.
Our kids woke us up at the crack of dawn to go up the lighthouse.
After getting dressed, we went up hundreds of steps until we reached the top.
I must admit, I am not great with heights, and so I waited for the boys while they enjoyed the panoramic views of the ocean at the top.
But once was not enough. We went up that lighthouse at least a dozen times during the weekend. It was the highlight for the boys.
We enjoyed breakfast at Nevermind. We all had eggs and bacon with homemade bread. I have to tell you that their bacon is some of the best I have had.
And their freshly squeezed orange juice and apple juice were also excellent.
Nevermind is a popular spot, with many locals and adventure seekers having a pit stop for breakfast.
It has an amazing vibe and the food is next level.
After breakfast, we spent most of the day on the beach exploring rock pools and watching surfers enjoying the waves.
We had an early supper and my husband and I enjoyed a drink in the lighthouse while the boys were asleep.
We live in a beautiful country and it is in moments like these that one forgets all the problems we face.
This was an extraordinary experience and I am so grateful I got to share these memories with my boys.
