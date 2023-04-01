×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Madlanga praised for tenacity and contribution to SA law

01 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

With a remarkable career path spanning more than four decades and someone who is always searching for justice, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has been awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree from Rhodes University.

A former Rhodes student who studied towards his LLB during the mid-1980s, Madlanga was praised for his tenacity and immense contribution to law in SA...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Paramedics save puppy Walmer house fire

Most Read