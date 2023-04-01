×

Your Weekend

Kani rocks Maxhosa outfit at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Hollywood premiere

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 01 April 2023

Gqeberha’s Hollywood star is still shining, having thrust the city back into the spotlight at the international premiere of action-comedy movie Murder Mystery 2.

New Brighton-born actor John Kani, 79, who plays the role of Colonel Ulenga in the movie, strode the red carpet on Tuesday in an outfit by Ladumo Ngxokolo, who is also from the Friendly City. ..

