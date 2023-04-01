Everyone has right to healthcare services

More than 100 healthcare facilities in the Eastern Cape are set to be refurbished to the tune of R1.42bn in the 2023/2024 financial year, giving a much-needed boost to healthcare in the province.
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, delivering her budget and policy speech in the Eastern Cape legislature in Bhisho on Tuesday, announced 110 facilities including community health centres and hospitals had been identified.
Nelson Mandela Bay, which has been allocated R166m, will have more than 20 of its healthcare facilities revamped, including infrastructure improvements and maintenance at the Motherwell and Kwazakhele community health centres, and at the Lunga Kobese, NU 11, Veeplaas, Soweto and Silvertown clinics.
Livingstone, PE Provincial, Dora Nginza and Empilweni hospitals are also set for facelifts.
Elsewhere in the province, a new orthopaedic unit, psychiatric unit and two new clinics will also be built.
In addition, the department's 145 bursary holders, who include doctors and nurses, are set to start working at various healthcare centres across the Eastern Cape from April 1.
The Bill of Rights in SA's constitution enshrines the right for everyone to have access to healthcare services and our state facilities — from community health centres to hospitals — are central to this.
So it is important that they are clean, safe, and well-maintained, with state-of-the-art equipment and technology to service those in need of healthcare.
The reality, however, is that many of these facilities are operating under less than ideal conditions with stretched resources and some even forced to use candles during load-shedding.
News then that nearly R1.5bn will be spent over the 2023/2024 year improving facilities and, we hope by extension improving services, while welcome, is also met with caution.
We have experienced, in the past, departments forfeiting unspent budgets.
Then, there is the scourge of misspending of funds, for whatever reason.
We hope that every single cent of this money is used — and used wisely — for its intended purpose.
And we hope that, once the refurbishments are complete, it will usher in a new era for health services in the province, services we could all be proud of and want to use.
HeraldLIVE
Everyone has right to healthcare services
None
Image: Werner Hills
More than 100 healthcare facilities in the Eastern Cape are set to be refurbished to the tune of R1.42bn in the 2023/2024 financial year, giving a much-needed boost to healthcare in the province.
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, delivering her budget and policy speech in the Eastern Cape legislature in Bhisho on Tuesday, announced 110 facilities including community health centres and hospitals had been identified.
Nelson Mandela Bay, which has been allocated R166m, will have more than 20 of its healthcare facilities revamped, including infrastructure improvements and maintenance at the Motherwell and Kwazakhele community health centres, and at the Lunga Kobese, NU 11, Veeplaas, Soweto and Silvertown clinics.
Livingstone, PE Provincial, Dora Nginza and Empilweni hospitals are also set for facelifts.
Elsewhere in the province, a new orthopaedic unit, psychiatric unit and two new clinics will also be built.
In addition, the department's 145 bursary holders, who include doctors and nurses, are set to start working at various healthcare centres across the Eastern Cape from April 1.
The Bill of Rights in SA's constitution enshrines the right for everyone to have access to healthcare services and our state facilities — from community health centres to hospitals — are central to this.
So it is important that they are clean, safe, and well-maintained, with state-of-the-art equipment and technology to service those in need of healthcare.
The reality, however, is that many of these facilities are operating under less than ideal conditions with stretched resources and some even forced to use candles during load-shedding.
News then that nearly R1.5bn will be spent over the 2023/2024 year improving facilities and, we hope by extension improving services, while welcome, is also met with caution.
We have experienced, in the past, departments forfeiting unspent budgets.
Then, there is the scourge of misspending of funds, for whatever reason.
We hope that every single cent of this money is used — and used wisely — for its intended purpose.
And we hope that, once the refurbishments are complete, it will usher in a new era for health services in the province, services we could all be proud of and want to use.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend