Chilli Boys looking for big score against Matsatsantsa in DStv Premiership
Chippa in touching distance of both top eight and relegation zone
Chippa United will be aiming for a win against SuperSport United in their next DStv Premiership encounter, to keep their top-eight finish ambition alive.
The two sides will meet on Saturday, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5.30pm). Chippa have been struggling for a win at home in the PSL in their last three matches...
Soccer reporter
