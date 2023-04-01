Alarming rise in Eastern Cape kidnappings
Riana Pretorius breaks her silence as it emerges at least seven people in the province have been held for ransom in just two weeks
By Riaan Marais and Kathryn Kimberley - 01 April 2023
In the space of just two weeks, at least seven people have been kidnapped for ransom across the Eastern Cape.
Though all seven victims were released or managed to escape captivity, three other families in Nelson Mandela Bay are in limbo, but still hopeful, after their loved ones were allegedly kidnapped months ago. ..
