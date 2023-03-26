×

Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay comedian caught up in holiday rental scam

By Riaan Marais - 26 March 2023

Being caught up in the middle of a scam that could cost innocent people thousands of rand is no laughing matter, and Nelson Mandela Bay funnyman Gino Fabbri can attest to that.

Fabbri and his wife, Philippa, are the latest owners of a holiday home whose property was used in fake advertisements on social media for cheap holiday accommodation...

