Nelson Mandela Bay comedian caught up in holiday rental scam
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 26 March 2023
Being caught up in the middle of a scam that could cost innocent people thousands of rand is no laughing matter, and Nelson Mandela Bay funnyman Gino Fabbri can attest to that.
Fabbri and his wife, Philippa, are the latest owners of a holiday home whose property was used in fake advertisements on social media for cheap holiday accommodation...
Nelson Mandela Bay comedian caught up in holiday rental scam
Being caught up in the middle of a scam that could cost innocent people thousands of rand is no laughing matter, and Nelson Mandela Bay funnyman Gino Fabbri can attest to that.
Fabbri and his wife, Philippa, are the latest owners of a holiday home whose property was used in fake advertisements on social media for cheap holiday accommodation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend