IN THE GARDEN | Creating harmony through varying plant textures
Choice of hard landscaping can contribute to the desired balance
Premium
By Julia Smith - 26 March 2023
An interior decorator of Mantis Collection properties whom I met to interview at Shamwari Game Reserve, once told me that a secret to creating impressionable interiors was mixing different textures in a décor scheme.
This lends visual interest and depth to a design, she said...
IN THE GARDEN | Creating harmony through varying plant textures
Choice of hard landscaping can contribute to the desired balance
An interior decorator of Mantis Collection properties whom I met to interview at Shamwari Game Reserve, once told me that a secret to creating impressionable interiors was mixing different textures in a décor scheme.
This lends visual interest and depth to a design, she said...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend