Two appear in court for fatal 2011 Rheenendal bus crash
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 25 March 2023
As two people linked to a private vehicle-testing centre in George appeared in court — nearly 12 years after a fatal bus crash in which 14 pupils and the driver were killed — the mother of one of the victims spoke out about her trauma.
Andre Ricardo Hobanie, 40, and Christo Lourenco, 58, appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on charges of fraud and corruption...
