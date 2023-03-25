Gqeberha money man hit with new R40m theft charge
Re-arrest of accountant initially accused of stealing R11m blows bail bid out the water
Premium
By Devon Koen - 25 March 2023
A Gqeberha chartered accountant arrested last week and charged with theft of about R11m was rearrested on Friday on a second charge — this time to the tune of more than R40m.
Jonathan Simon Blow, 51, appeared in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday afternoon, expecting to bring a formal bail application...
Gqeberha money man hit with new R40m theft charge
Re-arrest of accountant initially accused of stealing R11m blows bail bid out the water
A Gqeberha chartered accountant arrested last week and charged with theft of about R11m was rearrested on Friday on a second charge — this time to the tune of more than R40m.
Jonathan Simon Blow, 51, appeared in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday afternoon, expecting to bring a formal bail application...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend