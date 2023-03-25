Birders shine light on solar park concerns
Parsons Power Park hailed as great news for sustainable energy but questions raised about conservation commitments
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 25 March 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay’s birding community has voiced concerns about the environmental effects of the Parsons Power Park development on several rare birds in the area.
The Parson’s Vlei project, set to assist hard-pressed Bay residents battling rising electricity costs and load-shedding, and for national efforts to counter climate change, was launched in the first week of March...
Birders shine light on solar park concerns
Parsons Power Park hailed as great news for sustainable energy but questions raised about conservation commitments
Nelson Mandela Bay’s birding community has voiced concerns about the environmental effects of the Parsons Power Park development on several rare birds in the area.
The Parson’s Vlei project, set to assist hard-pressed Bay residents battling rising electricity costs and load-shedding, and for national efforts to counter climate change, was launched in the first week of March...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend