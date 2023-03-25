×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Birders shine light on solar park concerns

Parsons Power Park hailed as great news for sustainable energy but questions raised about conservation commitments

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 25 March 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay’s birding community has voiced concerns about the environmental effects of the  Parsons Power Park development on several rare birds in the area.

The Parson’s Vlei project, set to assist hard-pressed Bay residents battling rising electricity costs and load-shedding, and for national efforts to counter climate change, was launched in the first week of March...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read