Sort out root of crime problem

As soon as news broke on Thursday morning of a young woman being kidnapped outside her workplace in Nelson Mandela Bay, the comparisons between her disappearance and that of another Bay woman — Jayde Panayiotou — nearly eight years ago started making the rounds.
Biokineticist Riana Pretorius, 26, was shoved into a white Toyota Corolla by at least three armed men as she arrived for work at the Newton Medical Centre in Pickering Street shortly before 8am.
The vehicle was recovered in Old Grahamstown Road, between Deal Party and Swartkops, less than an hour later.
It comes as no surprise that those who remember the Panayiotou kidnapping and subsequent murder for which Jayde's husband Christopher was eventually jailed would draw parallels: how do two young women disappear in what initially appears to be random kidnappings as they head to work?
It also comes as no surprise to residents who in recent months have been exposed to crime sprees and mass killings.
While the Pretorius kidnapping is still being investigated, one thing is clear: crime in the Bay is not just spiralling out of control in terms of numbers and frequency but it is also becoming more brazen.
News of the daylight kidnapping comes amid the release of the latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service on Wednesday with New Brighton topping the log for the police station in the Eastern Cape with the most murders.
Of the seven stations in the province among the top 30 police stations with the highest murder rate nationally, three of them are in the Bay — New Brighton, Kwazakhele and Bethelsdorp.
Speaking at the release of the crime statistics, transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said the statistics painted a gloomy picture for the province.
“But let us not despair or be discouraged by this outcome. Instead, let us join hands to wage a war against crime in our communities,” Nqatha said.
Easier said than done, though, as it feels our hands are tied: criminals appear to be winning the war and we are losing hope that we will ever turn the tide.
We have said it before: communities need to take responsibility where they live to report criminals but perhaps we need to go back to the drawing board and get to the root of why crime is being committed in the first place.
Maybe, then, we can start to address the issue.
HeraldLIVE
Sort out root of crime problem
None
Image: SUPPLIED
As soon as news broke on Thursday morning of a young woman being kidnapped outside her workplace in Nelson Mandela Bay, the comparisons between her disappearance and that of another Bay woman — Jayde Panayiotou — nearly eight years ago started making the rounds.
Biokineticist Riana Pretorius, 26, was shoved into a white Toyota Corolla by at least three armed men as she arrived for work at the Newton Medical Centre in Pickering Street shortly before 8am.
The vehicle was recovered in Old Grahamstown Road, between Deal Party and Swartkops, less than an hour later.
It comes as no surprise that those who remember the Panayiotou kidnapping and subsequent murder for which Jayde's husband Christopher was eventually jailed would draw parallels: how do two young women disappear in what initially appears to be random kidnappings as they head to work?
It also comes as no surprise to residents who in recent months have been exposed to crime sprees and mass killings.
While the Pretorius kidnapping is still being investigated, one thing is clear: crime in the Bay is not just spiralling out of control in terms of numbers and frequency but it is also becoming more brazen.
News of the daylight kidnapping comes amid the release of the latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service on Wednesday with New Brighton topping the log for the police station in the Eastern Cape with the most murders.
Of the seven stations in the province among the top 30 police stations with the highest murder rate nationally, three of them are in the Bay — New Brighton, Kwazakhele and Bethelsdorp.
Speaking at the release of the crime statistics, transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said the statistics painted a gloomy picture for the province.
“But let us not despair or be discouraged by this outcome. Instead, let us join hands to wage a war against crime in our communities,” Nqatha said.
Easier said than done, though, as it feels our hands are tied: criminals appear to be winning the war and we are losing hope that we will ever turn the tide.
We have said it before: communities need to take responsibility where they live to report criminals but perhaps we need to go back to the drawing board and get to the root of why crime is being committed in the first place.
Maybe, then, we can start to address the issue.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend