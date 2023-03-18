Riddle out to defend African Cup crown in Gqeberha
Ace triathletes gunning for prestigious title in Gqeberha showdown
With a target squarely etched on his back, SA Commonwealth Games star Jamie Riddle will not be intimidated by the strong men’s field when he defends his African Premium Cup Triathlon title on Sunday.
Presented by Old Mutual Wealth, the 22-year-old will be looking to stave off an onslaught from a strong 35-man field as athletes chase valuable International Triathlon Union ranking points at the Gqeberha event which starts at Hobie Beach at 2pm. ..
Riddle out to defend African Cup crown in Gqeberha
Ace triathletes gunning for prestigious title in Gqeberha showdown
Sports reporter
With a target squarely etched on his back, SA Commonwealth Games star Jamie Riddle will not be intimidated by the strong men’s field when he defends his African Premium Cup Triathlon title on Sunday.
Presented by Old Mutual Wealth, the 22-year-old will be looking to stave off an onslaught from a strong 35-man field as athletes chase valuable International Triathlon Union ranking points at the Gqeberha event which starts at Hobie Beach at 2pm. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend