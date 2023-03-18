×

‘He didn’t have to die’

Lorraine dad’s upset family blames workers’ strike, broken hospital equipment and questionable medical decisions for his death

18 March 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Discharged from Livingstone Hospital despite angry opposition from his daughter, and though he had been vomiting up blood, Kevin Anderson died at home just a few hours later.

It was the culmination of a week of horror for the Gqeberha family as they were confronted by the healthcare workers’ strike, an ambulance that could not get through the protesters, broken medical equipment, which meant Anderson could not be properly examined, and a series of questionable decisions by hospital staff...

