Gqeberha chartered accountant accused of theft totalling R11m
A 51-year-old chartered accountant from Nelson Mandela Bay was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing more than R11m from the Despatch SuperSPAR.
Jonathan Simon Blow will remain in custody until Wednesday, when a date will be set for a formal bail application...
Court reporter
