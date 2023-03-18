Get to know the new cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of GQ’
If you thought the original cast of The Real Housewives of GQ were providing all the drama, hold on to your popcorn because two more ladies have joined the fray and upped the ante.
Enter Siphokazi Mtolo and Vivian Ndzimela...
Get to know the new cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of GQ’
General Reporter
If you thought the original cast of The Real Housewives of GQ were providing all the drama, hold on to your popcorn because two more ladies have joined the fray and upped the ante.
Enter Siphokazi Mtolo and Vivian Ndzimela...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend