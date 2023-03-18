Foundation helps musicians launch their singles
The Jen Jen Cati Zako Foundation turned dreams into reality for two of their artists on Friday.
The foundation launched two singles — one from Nomakhaya Yami, titled Ndiyagowa, and the other by Malibongwe Cukula, named Enkungwini, at the Mendi Arts Centre on Friday...
Foundation helps musicians launch their singles
General Reporter
The Jen Jen Cati Zako Foundation turned dreams into reality for two of their artists on Friday.
The foundation launched two singles — one from Nomakhaya Yami, titled Ndiyagowa, and the other by Malibongwe Cukula, named Enkungwini, at the Mendi Arts Centre on Friday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend