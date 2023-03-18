×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Fort Beaufort renamed KwaMaqoma, Somerset East now KwaNojoli

By Weekend Post Reporter - 18 March 2023

The Eastern Cape provincial government has welcomed the gazetted name changes for two towns and a village in the province.

Fort Beaufort will now be called KwaMaqoma, Somerset East will be known as KwaNojoli, and Brooksnek as Ben Mbizweni. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT : 'Everything' Oscars; new Shazam movie and military drama 'The ...
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony

Most Read