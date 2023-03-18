×

Your Weekend

Electricity down-payment reprieve for Nelson Mandela Bay residents

18 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

In an effort to encourage payments, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to slash the 10% down-payment for residents whose electricity meter boxes have been blocked for arrears  and were then tampered with.

The municipality also wants to extend the mercy period before accounts are blocked for ratepayers who are in arrears from 45 to 60 days...

