Electricity down-payment reprieve for Nelson Mandela Bay residents
In an effort to encourage payments, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to slash the 10% down-payment for residents whose electricity meter boxes have been blocked for arrears and were then tampered with.
The municipality also wants to extend the mercy period before accounts are blocked for ratepayers who are in arrears from 45 to 60 days...
Electricity down-payment reprieve for Nelson Mandela Bay residents
Senior Politics Reporter
In an effort to encourage payments, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to slash the 10% down-payment for residents whose electricity meter boxes have been blocked for arrears and were then tampered with.
The municipality also wants to extend the mercy period before accounts are blocked for ratepayers who are in arrears from 45 to 60 days...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend