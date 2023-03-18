EC high courts rate among worst for finalising criminal cases
Gqeberha, Mthatha branches fall below target, while Makhanda rates highest
Two of the worst performing criminal courts in the country are both in the Eastern Cape.
A recent report published by the office of the chief justice detailing court performances across SA has revealed that the Gqeberha high court was the second worst performing court, with only 55% of criminal cases finalised in the 2021/2022 financial year...
