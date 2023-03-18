Car dealerships thrown under the bus
New vehicles backed up in Bay showrooms because Post Office outlets have no registration forms or ink to print licence discs
Nelson Mandela Bay car dealerships have weeks worth of new vehicles baked up in showrooms unable to be delivered to their new owners because SA Post Office outlets cannot process registrations.
As Post Office branches continue to close down — with the latest being the one in North End — those that remain open either have no registration forms or ink to print licence disks...
Politics Reporter
